Former Manitoba biologist pens memoir of Arctic adventures and conservation

By Renee Lilley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Portage Graphic Leader After 45 years of navigating the rugged terrain of the Canadian North and tracking wildlife across the Arctic, Murray Gillespie has a few stories to tell. What started as a simple project to preserve family history has evolved into a new book, Wildlife: 45 years as Wildlife Biologist. The memoir, which was released shortly before Christmas, chronicles Gillespie’s journey from growing up in Macdonald, Man., to his decades-long career with Manitoba Natural Resources and the Canadian Wildlife Service. “I started writing stories basically for our family to have in the future,” Gillespie said. “I was encouraged by family members to do that. The process just expanded and expanded and eventually drew the interest of a publisher.” The book offers a…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice