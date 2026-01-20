National News
First Nation chief says N.B. RCMP detachment is now closed after man shot and killed

January 20, 2026 136 views

-CP-Neqotkuk First Nation Chief Ross Perley says his community is “sad, shocked, outraged all at the same time,” after the RCMP shot and killed a man on their territory in northwestern New Brunswick on Sunday evening. In an interview with The Canadian Press, Perley said the RCMP failed to follow a protocol that calls for them to request assistance from the First Nation’s council, outreach team or tribal security, when needed. “It was a reckless and careless action by the officers that attended the call,” he said on Monday. “In the province of New Brunswick, 75 per cent of police incidents that result in death come at the expense of Indigenous people… which means that it’s a systemic racism problem.” Neqotkuk First Nation, also known as Tobique First Nation, is…

