Ex-federal minister Jody Wilson-Raybould starting treatment for breast cancer

January 20, 2026 104 views

Jody Wilson-Raybould  VANCOUVER B.C.-Former federal justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould says she will be starting treatment for breast cancer. In a post on social media, Wilson-Raybould says the treatment comes following recent surgery. She calls the situation “scary and unsettling” but says she takes strength from the many people who have shared stories of resilience and healing with her over the years. She says she is grateful to her surgeons and the BC Cancer Agency for their care. In her post, Wilson-Raybould encourages people to get regular mammograms and get tested for other cancers and illnesses. Wilson-Raybould spent three years in former prime minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal cabinet before she resigned and was re-elected to her Vancouver riding as an Independent in the 2019 election. This report by The Canadian Press…

